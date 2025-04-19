Another former Gunner gets a managerial job to save his team’s season

Aaron Ramsey has been appointed as the manager of Cardiff City until the end of the season, becoming the latest former Arsenal player to transition into a managerial role.

Ramsey was widely regarded as one of the standout performers during his time at the Emirates Stadium, where he played between 2008 and 2019. His departure from Arsenal was a challenging moment for both the club and its supporters, as efforts were made to retain him. Ultimately, however, the midfielder left on a free transfer to join Juventus.

Following his move to the Italian giants, Ramsey endured a difficult period marked by inconsistency and fitness struggles, which impacted the latter stages of his playing career. In 2023, he returned to Cardiff City, the club where he began his professional journey. Since his return, however, he has continued to deal with ongoing fitness issues that have limited his time on the pitch.

Despite those setbacks, Ramsey has now been named as the club’s caretaker manager. Cardiff City currently find themselves in a perilous position, sitting 23rd in the Championship table, just one place above the bottom. With only a few matches remaining, the team faces the daunting task of needing to win their remaining fixtures to have any hope of avoiding relegation.

As cited by Metro Sports, the club is placing its faith in Ramsey to inspire a turnaround. There is hope that his leadership, experience, and connection to the club could galvanise the squad at this crucial stage of the season.

While this is far from an ideal scenario in which to begin a managerial career, the opportunity presents Ramsey with a unique chance to make an immediate impact. If he is able to guide Cardiff to safety, it would mark an exceptional start to life in the dugout and significantly enhance his credentials as a future manager.

Regardless of the outcome, Ramsey’s appointment adds another chapter to a distinguished career, and all eyes will now be on how he navigates this high-pressure situation in the weeks ahead.