Another German club joins the race for Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka’s departure from Arsenal this summer is becoming increasingly likely, with Bayern Munich now entering the race for his signature.

Xhaka has been a key player for Arsenal since Mikel Arteta took over as manager, and the club is eager to retain him beyond the 2022/2023 season. During that campaign, Xhaka had one of his best seasons in an Arsenal shirt, and the club wants to continue building memorable moments with him.

Despite Xhaka denying rumours that his wife desires a move to Germany, speculation regarding his future persists. 4-4-2, the latest outlet to report on the matter, suggests that the Swiss captain is now being linked with a move to Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich is looking to hijack the transfer from Bayer Leverkusen and could potentially offer Xhaka a three-year contract to join their ranks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been one of the finest players in our team in recent seasons and has improved since Arteta has been at the helm.

It is tough to allow him to go, but we can sign much younger replacements in the summer.

This is also our only chance to make a good fee from his departure, unless we plan to extend his contract again.

