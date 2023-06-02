Another German club joins the race for Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka’s departure from Arsenal this summer is becoming increasingly likely, with Bayern Munich now entering the race for his signature.
Xhaka has been a key player for Arsenal since Mikel Arteta took over as manager, and the club is eager to retain him beyond the 2022/2023 season. During that campaign, Xhaka had one of his best seasons in an Arsenal shirt, and the club wants to continue building memorable moments with him.
Despite Xhaka denying rumours that his wife desires a move to Germany, speculation regarding his future persists. 4-4-2, the latest outlet to report on the matter, suggests that the Swiss captain is now being linked with a move to Bayern Munich.
Bayern Munich is looking to hijack the transfer from Bayer Leverkusen and could potentially offer Xhaka a three-year contract to join their ranks.
Xhaka has been one of the finest players in our team in recent seasons and has improved since Arteta has been at the helm.
It is tough to allow him to go, but we can sign much younger replacements in the summer.
This is also our only chance to make a good fee from his departure, unless we plan to extend his contract again.
Unless he wants to leave Arsenal should not prod the lad.
I remember Van Persie was with us for many moons blighted by injuries, one season his legs hold and the lad was unplayable, we sold him immediately to our rival only to lift the big jug.
We must not repeat the same mistake.
Gunsmoke, your version of the RVP debacle was correct in all but one very important detail – it was the player who held the club to ransom for over a season with regards to his contract.
He then informed the club that he was not going to sign any contract and, as usual at that time, in came united with an offer that The Arsenal had to accept.
As for Xhaka, the fact that there are at least three clubs wanting him, shows just how wrong SOME fans were… and how correct Wenger, Emery and Arteta were.
We should keep him, especially with the fixture congestion we will, hopefully, face next season.
After all, what will it cost to replace him?
In hindsight maybe we should had let his contract run down and we lift the big jug.
Don’t think he had two better seasons in the premier league than the last one with us and the first one with United.
But yes his actions was disgusting, having stuck with him through thick and thin.
As for Xhaka it doesn’t seem smart to sell him for £13 Mill, his contribution on and off the pitch is paramount, he was only unpopular among armchair managers, some thought he only had one good lseason with us unable to recognize what successive managers knew all along ,
Odegaard and Smith Rowe should be allow to grow more with a top talent like Caicedo before Xhaka moves on.
Even though it’s a buyers market just can’t see a good replacement for under £70 mill
Good morning Ken! How many brilliant displays did Wenger get from Xhaka? Please enlighten me. The player had/has the potential but was unleashed by Mikel the magician and Murat Yakin.
As for RVP, I do not blame him for his decision, every sane player wants to win something other than the Emirates Cup and the “Top Four Trophee Hehehe”. He knew that Sir AF even in a wheel chair could outsmart what some of our fans term: ‘Greatest Manager ever” and he did it and RVP decision paid off. That’s football for the winners and whining for the sore losers (0/22 Europe; 3/22 EPL, 0/22 LC, 7/22 FA)
Mikel the Magician? 😂😂
Finished 2nd in a two horse race this season and bottled it two years running – first Arsenal manager in over two decades not to have european football at the end of the season….. I could go on of course, but just one more point – if it wasn’t for Arsene Wenger, Mikel Arteta wouldn’t have had Granit Xhaka and, of course, the only trophy he won was with Arsene’s players, including???????
Never mind though, when Xhaka leaves, we can play Viera in his place – one of MA’s superman signings 🤡🤡
By the way, do you know what Ferguson says was the greatest achievement during his time as United manager?
The Invincibles.
He couldn’t outsmart Arsene over that one, along with Pep, Klopp and Mikel Arteta it seems.
Sounds as if you have a soft spot for Fergie, RVP and all things united, why not go the whole hog and transfer your allegiances up there? You know the little boy in you is telling you to do it 🙏🙏🙏🙏
8th 8th 5th 2nd 🍾🍾🍾🍾 it every season.
Ken, while agreeing overall on your take on RVP, one omission is the reported intersction with Arsene Wenger, where RVP supposedly asked Wenger what players he intended bringing in to strengthen the team. One verdion doing the rounds was that he even told Wenger the players he wished to have as teammates.
It could be argued that Arsenal’s ambition did not match RVP’s, given that the only title he won was with Manchester United. To its credit Arsenal did carry RVP through many injury affected seasons and accordingly one could argue that this loyalty wasn’t reciprocated by RVP.
What we would give for a fit and firing RVP at centre forward in this current squad?
OG, I wonder what your take would be if, for instance, Saliba told MA what players he wanted to be signed before he would commit his future to the club, after four years of being nigh on his whole career sidelined by injuries?
If ever there was the equivalent to a “JUDAS” in footballing terms, it was RVP and, instead of pieces of silver, insert one title medal – I hope it gave him the same level of comfort it gave the original judas.
Bayern Munich joining and winning the race for Xhaka could mean.they take their hands off Declan Rice who is rumored to be Arsenal’s prime midfielder target
The more clubs competing for.Granit Xhaka’s signature, the greater the potential transfer fee for Arsenal.
