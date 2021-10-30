Another great performance for Arsenal, despite giving Leicester the head in the second half

Arsenal at the double to sink the Foxes!

So the momentum keeps going and I just love a fast start, especially when Arsenal silence the fans of the opposing team, in this case it was the King Power fans, and all within 18 minutes.

Having started brightly the result looked like it was going only one way and going in at half time 2-0 up you could sense the whole team were ready for the game.

But out we came in the second half and had a less than impressive 45 minutes, where we did have a few scares but we battled and defended and held on for all three points.

Despite the win the main worry for me is the way we dropped in tempo in the second half and had we been up against a more clinical side we may have lost the game or even drawn.

But we can be thankful for Aaron Ramsdale for the key saves he made in both halves because had Leicester pulled one back you just never know what would have happened.

As nice as the win and clean sheet was and the fact we kept Jamie Vardy quiet ,you can’t help but feel that when we take the lead in games rather than sit back and defend as nice as that is, we need to move forward and continue in the same form and pace as we did before we scored.

All in all – A win is a win!

The King Power is a tough place to go and Leicester is a very good team, we saw what they did to Manchester United, so yet another early weekend match for us was settled with a win for the Arsenal.

A positive performance from the whole team, three points and a clean sheet, let’s keep it up and continue in this way!

Have a good rest of weekend Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_