Another great weekend for Arsenal but now we must focus on Watford

I know the weekend isn’t over yet, but this weekend’s games kicked off with Arsenal beating Wolves with a thrilling last minute winner. Tottenham may have managed to find their scoring boots against lowly Leeds but are 3 points below us having played an extra game.
The shock of today was second bottom-placed Watford holding the Man United superstars to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford which leaves us 2 points behind the Fourth-placed United but with three games in hand.
Add to that the fact that our other two rivals West Ham and Wolves are playing each other tomorrow and one or both will also be dropping points means that we cannot complain but simply concentrate on winning yet again next week when we visit the Hornets.
Of course no game in the Premier League is easy, and with Watford getting a result at United, they may be a hard nut to crack next week, but if we turn up with the determination and resolve with which we faced Wolves we are definitely in with a shout of getting our fourth League win in a row and really make us favourites for the Top Four.
As Arteta said after the Wolves win: “Well against the opponents that are up there in the table, it’s really, really important to win those matches, because at the end of the day it’s a six-point match. We’ve done it against them twice in the last 13 or 14 days and it is really important. This race is going to be a long one, and we should know that we have to be conscious of that. Now we have to prepare again, forget what we’ve done and start training and focus on Watford now.”
By the time we play Watford on the Sunday, West Ham will have already had a daunting trip to Anfield, while immediately after our game Man United face an even tougher game at the Etihad.
Maybe next weekend could be just as good as this one!
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
17 CommentsAdd a Comment
One game at a time! We will lose points on the way but so will our rivals as well. Keep faith!
It’s literally in our own hands now. As the fixtures above state all the teams around us play tough fixtures against each other while we play Watford next weekend.
What a chance to put a stamp on this top 4 race with still 3 games in hand over Utd if they lose to City & we manage to beat Watford. West Ham v Wolves, draw would be best.
This just might be our year gunners to get back into the Champions League with a squad that’s been cleared out to spend big to add to the great young talent we have already. I’m getting very optimistic about our chances now!
TBF
Results have gone out way this last month so Not getting 4th would be criminal IMO .
That said We can still afford a few losses but at the moment we just seem to be scrapping by .
After this coming month we should have a much clearer picture of where this team is .
In agreement with that Dan. There’s no better time than now to make the top 4. I fear if we don’t do it now and prepare towards staying there, we will never get the chance to do so again in a long while. Reminds me of the season Leicester won the league and we could have seized the opportunity. Top 4 right now with all the luck we’ve had should be the bearest minimum.
My problem mate is the all important eye test ,and what I’ve seen this season is a carbon copy of the last 2 and this is after big funds have been awarded to Arteta before the season started ,but once again just seem to be scrapping by and hoping for other teams to slip up ,which fortunately for us they have .
Going forward if we were to grab forth place I worry that next season will be once again a struggle .
As much as I supported Arteta in his first 6months and rightly so after grabbing us the fA cup ,I see no clear picture that excites me ,I can count on 2 hands over his tenure where I’ve actually enjoyed the football on show , maybe it’s just me and having grown older and football as now been placed lower on my priorities .
Either way we are along way from the football that got me loving this club in the first place .
We are looking like solid favourites now and looking at Man utd next 3 fixtures Man City(a) Spurs(h) Liverpool (a) compared with our upcoming matches, we have a massive chance to build a sizable gap on them which takes a bit of pressure off us having to win all our difficult games in hand. Out of the remaining fixtures United has the toughest run in. Spurs I’m less worried about despite them having the easiest on paper. We can do this!
We could even aim higher than 4th
Our success is going to depend on this trips to Aston villa, crystal palace, Newcastle, Southampton and Westham there aren’t much spoken of…but I think this are the matches to look forward to…
If we can somehow avoid defeats or get 8-10 points from this 5 matches then am very sure we will make top four, Irrespective or what we play against Man.u or Spurs
Two of our games in hand are away to Chelsea and Spuds. We need to get something from these games and then we have a good chance of top 4.
Utd play city when we play Watford, city could easily beat city and us Watford basically putting utd out of top 4 race. Putting us in a position of real strength.
Read one below, this post wrong.
Utd play city when we play Watford, city could easily beat utd and us Watford basically putting utd out of top 4 race. Putting us in a position of real strength.
All of the teams involved in the race for 4th (and there’s a few of us!) can win a couple lose a couple, draw a few and so on, there is no clear favourite at all based on form and the remaining opposition of all teams
Along with West Ham & Wolves we seem to be the better defensively and as an all round unit, whereas United & Spurs have better proven goalscorers, anything can happen, Chelsea could even be dragged down into it but it’s great fun to track it and more fun to watch it when we play
Come on you Gunners
We will slowly come to where everybody may be jealous of us.
One luv, one family
We will do more than expected
London derbies will surely earn us points.
Gunners uefa champion league next season