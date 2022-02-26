Another great weekend for Arsenal but now we must focus on Watford

I know the weekend isn’t over yet, but this weekend’s games kicked off with Arsenal beating Wolves with a thrilling last minute winner. Tottenham may have managed to find their scoring boots against lowly Leeds but are 3 points below us having played an extra game.

The shock of today was second bottom-placed Watford holding the Man United superstars to a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford which leaves us 2 points behind the Fourth-placed United but with three games in hand.

Add to that the fact that our other two rivals West Ham and Wolves are playing each other tomorrow and one or both will also be dropping points means that we cannot complain but simply concentrate on winning yet again next week when we visit the Hornets.

Of course no game in the Premier League is easy, and with Watford getting a result at United, they may be a hard nut to crack next week, but if we turn up with the determination and resolve with which we faced Wolves we are definitely in with a shout of getting our fourth League win in a row and really make us favourites for the Top Four.

As Arteta said after the Wolves win: “Well against the opponents that are up there in the table, it’s really, really important to win those matches, because at the end of the day it’s a six-point match. We’ve done it against them twice in the last 13 or 14 days and it is really important. This race is going to be a long one, and we should know that we have to be conscious of that. Now we have to prepare again, forget what we’ve done and start training and focus on Watford now.”

By the time we play Watford on the Sunday, West Ham will have already had a daunting trip to Anfield, while immediately after our game Man United face an even tougher game at the Etihad.

Maybe next weekend could be just as good as this one!

