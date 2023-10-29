Another Hat Trick for another Arsenal Women player on international duty!

Arsenal Women have 3 Australian internationals in their ranks – Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord and new-recruit Kyra Cooney-Cross. All are currently on international duty in Australia and today, Australia played the Philippines in the Women’s Olympic Qualifiers, beating the Philippines 8-0.

Arsenal Women’s Katie McCabe scored a hat-trick for the Republic of Ireland, in their 5-1 win over Albania 2 days ago, in the Women’s Nations League. Today, Caitlin Foord scored a hat-trick for Australia, as well as 4 goal assists! Chelsea’s Sam Kerr also scored a hat-trick for the Matilda’s, with Mary Fowler and Clare Wheeler scoring one each. The match was played at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, in front of a nearly 60,000 strong crowd – interest in women’s football in Australia is certainly flying, after they co-hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 with New Zealand this summer. Our Aussie relatives in Perth were at the match where they said the “atmosphere was electric”!

You can watch the full match here Gooners – goal times below if you want to skip through highlights. Great match!

Mary Fowler 15′

Sam Kerr 19′, 45+2′, 46′

Caitlin Foord 30′, 34′, 56′

Clare Wheeler 72′

The winners of each of the three AFC second-round qualifying groups, as well as the second-placed team with the best record, will move forward to February’s third-round of qualifiers, where two sets of home and away contests will determine the two AFC nations that compete in the women’s football tournament at next year’s Olympics. Australia are currently top of their group – go our Arsenal Aussie’s!

Can’t wait to see Caitlin, Steph & Kyra back on the pitch for our Gunners soon!

What about you Gooners? Can Caitlin bring back some of that scoring magic to help end Arsenal Women’s scoring? After all, after the Bristol game, where Arsenal only scored 2 goals from 80% possession, 25 shots (9 on target) and 16 corners, boss Jonas Eidevall sounded concerned..

“Execution on the goalscoring opportunities is not yet clicking. We had enough chances to score more goals today and did not take them. We have to improve on this.”

Michelle Maxwell

