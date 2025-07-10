Another interesting Romano update on Gyokeres and Arsenal

Arsenal and Sporting Club continue to negotiate over the transfer of Viktor Gyokeres, though differences remain in their respective valuations of the striker. Despite hopes that an agreement would be finalised before the end of the week, no deal has yet been reached.

The Gunners remain determined to secure Gyökeres after ending their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko earlier in the transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s side has already confirmed several strong additions to the squad this summer, but the club recognises the urgent need to reinforce its attacking options.

Striker Remains a Priority

Arsenal’s desire to sign a new centre forward is rooted in their ambition to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title next season. Without further strengthening in that position, the club risks being short in key areas, which is why securing Gyökeres is seen as a priority.

The Swedish international is equally keen to make the move to the Emirates. His strong desire to join Arsenal has played a role in keeping talks between the clubs alive, even as negotiations face delays.

Player Takes a Firm Stand

According to Fabrizio Romano, Gyökeres has made his intentions clear by refusing to report back to Sporting Club for pre-season training. The striker is said to have no desire to remain at the Portuguese club, which has effectively pushed Sporting to continue negotiations with Arsenal in search of a resolution.

The forward’s firm stance has increased pressure on Sporting to come to terms with Arsenal, and the expectation is that talks will persist until a deal is reached. The situation remains fluid, but signs suggest an agreement may not be far off.

Gyökeres has done his part to facilitate the move, and it is now up to the clubs to finalise the details. Arsenal must act decisively to complete the signing and ensure their squad is fully equipped ahead of the new campaign.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…