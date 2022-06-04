Another Italian club wants to sign Arsenal midfielder

Lucas Torreira did well while on loan at Fiorentina in the just-concluded campaign, and the Serie A side was widely expected to make his loan move permanent.

The midfielder’s performance helped them clinch a return to Europe before the season finished, and it made sense that he remained with them.

However, they are struggling to pay the 15m euros both clubs agreed upon for a permanent deal when he moved there temporarily.

They could now miss out on his signature with Tuttomercatoweb via The Sun, revealing that another Italian side wants to sign him.

The report claims the Uruguayan has impressed Lazio’s Maurizio Sarri and the former Chelsea manager wants him in his squad in Rome.

The tactician believes the former Sampdoria man will fit into his style of play and has asked his club to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torreira’s fine loan spell will open many doors for him, and that is a reason Arsenal doesn’t have to rush and agree to sell him to Fiorentina for a cut-price fee.

The midfielder has what it takes to thrive in Serie A, and he proved it, so we can be confident that one club from the competition will eventually pay to sign him.