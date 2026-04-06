Another Italian giant wants to add Calafiori to their squad this summer

Juventus is the latest club to show interest in Riccardo Calafiori as the Italian continues to impress for Arsenal in the Premier League. The Gunners regard him as one of their most important players, underlining his growing influence within the squad and the consistency of his performances at the highest level of English football.

Despite his importance to Arsenal, there is increasing competition within the squad. Piero Hincapie has demonstrated that he is capable of performing effectively as the team’s first-choice left back, and the Ecuadorian is working diligently to secure that position regularly. This internal competition has inevitably attracted attention from other clubs, who are now monitoring Calafiori’s situation more closely.

Rising Interest in Calafiori

Arsenal remains firm in its position and does not wish to sell the Italian defender or any of its current first-team regulars. Nevertheless, Calafiori’s performances have drawn significant interest from several leading Italian clubs. Inter Milan had been linked with a move for him not long ago, highlighting the level of demand for a player of his quality and potential.

Juventus Monitoring Situation

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus has now added Calafiori to its shortlist. The Serie A side considers him one of the finest Italian talents available and is eager to strengthen its squad by adding more domestic players to form a stronger core within the team.

Juventus is keen to ensure that he joins them, and it remains to be seen whether they can present Arsenal with an offer that would be difficult to refuse. While the Gunners are expected to insist that he is not for sale, every player has a price in modern football.

The key question, therefore, is whether Juventus or Inter Milan can afford to meet the valuation required to persuade Arsenal to part with one of its most valued assets.

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