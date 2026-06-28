Another key Arsenal staff member set to leave as Arteta’s backroom overhaul continues

Arsenal’s summer rebuild appears to be extending well beyond the playing squad, with reports suggesting lead performance coach Sam Wilson is set to leave the club after more than a decade in north London.

According to reports, Wilson is preparing to take up a more senior role elsewhere in Europe, with Juventus widely tipped as his likely destination.

Wilson first joined Arsenal in 2014 and has worked with the first team for the past seven years, becoming a trusted member of Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff during one of the club’s most successful modern eras.

Juventus move gathers momentum

The reported switch would reunite Wilson with former Arsenal head of performance Darren Burgess, who now serves as Juventus’ director of performance.

Importantly, the BBC reports that this is understood to be Wilson’s own decision rather than one forced by Arsenal. The club were reportedly keen for him to remain, but the opportunity to step into a more senior position appears to have proved too attractive to turn down.

Should the move be completed, Arsenal will lose another highly respected member of their performance team at a time when significant changes are already taking place behind the scenes.

Medical department continues to evolve

Wilson’s expected departure follows the exit of head of sports medicine Dr Zafar Iqbal, who left the club after Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners have since been conducting a review of their medical department, with Arteta’s long-time associate Joaquin Acedo consulted during last season as part of that process.

Meanwhile, reports indicate Arsenal are close to strengthening their medical team by appointing rehabilitation specialist Eneko Angulo, who is set to leave Real Betis after 12 years. Angulo recently posted an emotional farewell to supporters, adding further weight to expectations that he will soon begin a new chapter in north London.

A necessary refresh or cause for concern?

Staff changes behind the scenes are a normal part of football, particularly at elite clubs where talented coaches and specialists are regularly offered opportunities elsewhere.

However, Arsenal supporters will undoubtedly hope the ongoing overhaul ultimately strengthens a department that came under scrutiny following several significant injuries last season.

With Arteta determined to build on last season’s Premier League triumph, ensuring the club has the strongest possible performance and medical structure could prove just as important as any summer signing.

What do you make of Arsenal’s backroom changes this summer, Gooners? Are these simply part of the natural evolution of a top club, or do you have concerns about the number of experienced staff departing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…