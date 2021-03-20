Another La Liga team wants to sign Arsenal outcast

Lucas Torreira looks set to continue playing club football in Spain even if Atletico Madrid does not exercise an option to make his move permanent.

The Uruguayan moved to the Spanish side in the summer after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates.

His time in Spain hasn’t been as happy as he would have wanted with Diego Simeone rarely using him.

He is expected to leave them when this campaign ends, and ideally, he should return to Arsenal.

However, Todofichajes says Atleti will not extend his stay and he doesn’t feature in the plans of Mikel Arteta.

This summer will be an important one for him as he attempts to look for a home where he will be appreciated.

The report says he is likely to remain in Spain as Celta Vigo wants him.

They are looking to bolster their team and they feel that he has the profile of the player that they want.

He also has interest from Italy with Torino and Fiorentina mentioned, however, the report claims that he would prefer to remain in Spain for now.

Arsenal hoped he would see more playing time in Spain and improve his value, but that hasn’t happened and it could see them make a loss when he finally leaves them permanently.