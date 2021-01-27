Another left back finds himself on the Arsenal radar

Jordan Amavi has entered the radar of Arsenal as they continue to look for a new left-back to support Kieran Tierney.
The Gunners have allowed Sead Kolasinac to leave the Emirates this month and now have just Tierney as a natural left-back.
After Mikel Arteta hinted that they would be busy in this transfer window, the Gunners have been linked with a move for several players.
Ryan Bertrand is the first left-back to be linked with a move to the Emirates, but Southampton is confident that he will sign a new contract with them.
L’Equipe via Sun Sports is now reporting that the Gunners have turned their attention towards signing Amavi.
He played for Aston Villa between 2015 and 2017 before making a return to France with Marseille.
He has been an ever-present in their team and helped them qualify for the Champions League at the end of the last season.
He will be out of contract when this campaign finishes and the French side has been trying to persuade him to sign a new one.
However, he is keeping his options open. Perhaps he will become the next Arsenal import from France.
Kolasinac hasn’t been convincing when he has played for Arsenal and will probably never wear an Arsenal shirt again.
5 Comments
Why would any decent left back come to us to play backup to Tierney? Anyway I think we discovered a fantastic stand in last night.!
Lol..
Its almost as if the blogs and tabloids just scan for players in the last year of their contracts and then boom!!!.. we’re linked
What do you mean “almost”! THAT IS exactly what they do!
Amavi is not a,bad shout, tough tackleerrr. If he’s super cheap, could be a decent choice.
But we need to get rid of Runarsson and then probably Mustafi.
As it stands we need to delist one from the prem squad and 2 from the Europa squad. Signing anyone else would need to be homegrown under PREM rules and still wouldn’t count under Europa rules. So the best choice is still probably Danny rose of spurs, I say just stick with soares.. let’s see if we can loan out mustafi, runarsson can be 3rd choice in the EPL and delisted for Europe with one of the young keepers coming in as 3rd choice