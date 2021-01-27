Another left back finds himself on the Arsenal radar

Jordan Amavi has entered the radar of Arsenal as they continue to look for a new left-back to support Kieran Tierney.

The Gunners have allowed Sead Kolasinac to leave the Emirates this month and now have just Tierney as a natural left-back.

After Mikel Arteta hinted that they would be busy in this transfer window, the Gunners have been linked with a move for several players.

Ryan Bertrand is the first left-back to be linked with a move to the Emirates, but Southampton is confident that he will sign a new contract with them.

L’Equipe via Sun Sports is now reporting that the Gunners have turned their attention towards signing Amavi.

He played for Aston Villa between 2015 and 2017 before making a return to France with Marseille.

He has been an ever-present in their team and helped them qualify for the Champions League at the end of the last season.

He will be out of contract when this campaign finishes and the French side has been trying to persuade him to sign a new one.

However, he is keeping his options open. Perhaps he will become the next Arsenal import from France.

Kolasinac hasn’t been convincing when he has played for Arsenal and will probably never wear an Arsenal shirt again.