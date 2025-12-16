“Another level” Arteta explains how much better Arsenal has been this season

Mikel Arteta has been at the helm of Arsenal since the end of 2019, with a clear objective of guiding the team to trophy success. The manager achieved an early milestone in the summer of 2020 when he led the Gunners to FA Cup victory, demonstrating his capacity to deliver solutions to long-standing challenges at the Emirates. Since then, Arsenal have continued to develop steadily, positioning themselves as one of the strongest teams in England.

Arsenal’s progress under Arteta

The Gunners are now widely regarded as favourites for both the Premier League and Champions League this season. With a squad well-equipped with quality players and a manager capable of maximising their potential, Arsenal appear prepared for high-pressure moments and the challenges that come with competing at the top level. The club has made consistent efforts in recent seasons to strengthen the squad, adding several notable stars to enhance both depth and versatility.

This term, the team has emerged as a stronger and more adaptable unit, with Arteta emphasising the progress they have made. Speaking as quoted by TNT Sports, he said, “We’ve gone to another level this season.

“Last season, at times, we had 13 or 14 outfield players competing [for places].

“It’s not enough, and we’ve gone and increased the numbers and certainly the quality and, within that, the versatility of this team.

“We’ve added pieces we didn’t have that can complement each other in a really powerful way, and they have adapted really well.”

A squad built for success

Arteta’s assessment highlights the club’s focus on creating a balanced and multifaceted squad capable of competing on multiple fronts. By addressing areas of previous weakness and enhancing squad depth, Arsenal have built a team that is not only technically proficient but also tactically flexible.

As the season unfolds, the Gunners will aim to capitalise on this preparation, converting their potential into tangible success. With Arteta’s guidance and a reinforced squad, Arsenal remain well placed to achieve both domestic and European ambitions.