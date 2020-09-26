Another Liverpool man bullish about Arsenal visit

Alisson Becker has backed Liverpool to outperform Arsenal when both sides meet in the Premier League on Monday evening.

The Brazilian goalkeeper is one of the players whose signing turned Liverpool into a Champions League and Premier League winning side.

He was also part of the team that has lost twice to Arsenal in successive head to head games, but he is more confident this time.

Liverpool struggled during the Premier League restart even though they were just two wins away from winning the title before the competition was suspended in March.

The Reds have made a fine start to this season and Alisson believes that their level of performance dropped during Project Restart and that it has gone up again, as shown in their last league game against Chelsea.

Ahead of facing Arsenal next week, he told Sky Sports of the Gunners:

‘You can see they are playing together, really well organised in the defensive phase and they have fantastic strikers with really good quality.

‘But also, I believe now with more games played, our team will do better against them.’