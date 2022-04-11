Another lowest Arteta stat that hasn’t even been mentioned

Another Wenger record broken By DAN SMITH
Arsenal used to have a reputation among Europe of, if nothing else, being one of the most entertaining teams to watch.
Even in Arsene Wenger’s declining years, you could trust that the Gunners would always make chances.
Anyone who witnessed the majority of our performances against Crystal Palace and then Brighton will know there was a genuine struggle to create opportunities to score.
That unfortunately has become the norm, with the Gunners no longer considered to be a side who play a beautiful brand of football.
I used to give our manager the benefit of the doubt, in terms of maybe he was thinking he would fix the defence first and then build from there.
Arteta can claim that he’s made us harder to score against and his squad are now capable of grinding out narrow wins.
Yet for a man who often preaches about the club’s values, he should know there are principles that Arsenal used to have in terms of how the game should be played.
He has tried to educate younger Gooners into thinking that getting to half time goalless with Liverpool is something to be proud about, or that wins over Wolves and Villa are considered progress.
Creative talents like Ozil and Aubameyang essentially had their contracts ripped up while Pepe is being frozen out.
Our young coach prefers to micromanage, barking instructions on the touch line instead of trusting players to have freedom to express themselves.
It’s always been the case that if you want to qualify for the Champions League, you need a striker who is prolific. Arsenal have tried to go against the norm by trying to reach the top 4 by relying on two forwards who won’t even be in North London this time next year.
Pundits, including ex-players Paul Merson and Ian Wright are blaming our lack of firepower for Spurs now being favourites to finish above us.
I have long argued we have regressed since Mr Wenger left, backed up by our two consecutive lowest positions in a quarter of a century.
We have fallen so low that I expect a section of our fanbase to argue this summer that top 6 is progress.
All I ever want is Arsenal to try and be the best version of themselves.
I no longer enjoy watching us.
We have failed to score in 9 fixtures this season with still another 8 left to play.
The fact that it is no longer newsworthy again shows how far the standards have fallen.
Not including Europe, Arteta’s set a new low last season with the team failing to score in 14 domestic games. That never happened in 25 years under Mr Wenger, who’s worst record was two seasons where there were 12 domestic fixtures, we failed to score in.
So, if Arsenal fail to score in three more games this season both of Arteta’s first two full seasons as manager will see us having scored in the fewest games in 25 years.
Dan Smith
How Many Games (Domestic) We Failed To Score In Under Mr Wenger…
17/18- 8
16/17- 5
15/16- 10
14/15 – 5
13/14 – 7
12/13- 8
11/12 -7
10/11-7
9/10- 5
8/9- 10
7/8- 3
6/7- 8
5/6-12
4/5- 6
3/4-6
2/3-2
1/2- 1
00/01- 10
1999/00- 6
1998/1999- 12
1997-1998- 11
1996-1997 – 10
A solid defence is only actually good if you have a balance.
I’ve lost count the amount of times I’ve seen guys are here boasting about how good our defence is. In my opinion a defence can keep a lot of clean sheets but still isn’t good if not part of a fully functional system, which we do not have up front by any means.
IMO the defence(not including Ramsadle ) actually isn’t as good as people keep telling us ,without the heroics of Ramsdale this season and saving our asses we would be a lot lower down the table .
I see no improvement from the back four than any other time over the last 10 years .
In as much as we all thought we have improved at the back and there’s a a little to back that up. But when you realize how much that our backline cost, then compare to the team below us, then I don’t think it all worth the hype. I mean apart from Man-u and westham. From spurs to Brighton. The goals conceded are very similar and none of them spend close to 100m on their backline including Man-u and westham.
So the defensive record is nothing but a hype considering how much we spent on them.
I don’t want to talk about the goals record at all.
When we couldn’t score a single goal in 4 matches against the same opponent then you know we have real problem at the front.
arteta is too inexperienced to manage arsenal..#arteta out
Who wrote the Article Pat because I take it was t you but no name at the bottom .
Sorry mate, it was Dan Smith.
I’ll check it now….
Your defense is only as good as your midfield and Attack,
Our defense is under fire because there’s no midfield to break the opponent’s attack, they just keep coming and coming till our 4 man defense breaks down.
We had better get Miguel Azeez and Elneny into that midfield fast, else we’ll crumble.
Lies lies and cherry picking statistics. Such is the life of the football fan. When the team is doing well the footy fan extolls the virtues of the manager and his charges. When the team is doing poorly the same fan exhorts the manager and players to pack their swag. To prove our point we simply cherry pick the stats. So after two disappointing defeats fans are now dredging up stats “proving” the team has been on a downward spiral throughout Arteta’s reign. Yet six weeks ago the same fans were rolling our stats “proving” Arteta was on the same level as Pep and Klopp. Statistically this is what footy fans do.
If you torture the stats long enough, they’ll tell you what you want to hear!
Only 2 things matter to me:
1 – Do I enjoy watching our football on game day (we have patches of brilliance but overall we rarely play well for a full game so no)
2 – League position at the end of the season (potential ending spot looks to be dropping)
Agree with this post. I too, no longer enjoy watching games. I would like us to win the league, champions league and the FA cup, but we’re way off of that. We’re going to lose games, I accept that, but at the end of the game even if we win, I want be elated and say great game we played really well, and if we lost, at least we played well and maybe we we’re just unlucky. At the moment all I get is a feeling of despondency.
Exactly how I feel Rob 👍
If the team wins the coach gets the credits and applauses. And when the same team loses the coach should get the criticism simple. Or are the fans to blame for Artera and Edu not recruiting during winter transfer to replace the players they sold and loaned. Only one injury against CP and the center could no longer hold.
Next game why not try this team…
Ramsdale
Cedric. White. Gab tavares
Elneney. Xakai
Odegarrd
Saka. Pepe. Martinelle
Arsenal and Arteta has gamble
The jury is still out on this one.
Playing with such a dangerously thin squad, is always going to be risky.
We are not beautiful to watch and playing well now and that could be down to the disruption of our starting eleven.
Their is a massive problem that has nothing to do with how the team is coach, how can we allow Guendouzi, Mavropanos to leave for peanuts, now we are sweating on Saliba.
If people want to be entertained try going to the theatre or a concert, as professional sport is all about winning.
Wenger was a better Manager than Arteta is, agreed
Wenger never compromised with his attacking approach, agreed
Wenger did very well to finish top 4 on many occasions with that attacking approach, despite no longer having players like Anelka, Henry, Bergkamp, Pires & Ljunberg, agreed
Spurs have more chance than us now to finish 4th because they have Son & Kane and we don’t, agreed
Aubamayang let Arteta down by not being able to score goals prolifically after signing his new deal despite Arteta’s loyalty in continually picking him, agreed