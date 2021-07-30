Another Lyon midfielder emerges as a target for Arsenal – Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal is targeting a move for 23-year-old Lyon midfielder, Bruno Guimaraes.

Signing some new midfielders has become a priority for the Gunners in this transfer window after they lost Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard.

They have added Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad, but they could also lose Granit Xhaka who has caught the attention of AS Roma.

The Sun says the Gunners are now looking to add £30million-rated Guimaraes to their squad as he continues to develop well at the French club.

He has been in France for just 18 months, having joined Lyon in January 2020.

In that short time, he has made close to 50 appearances for them and has caught the attention of the Gunners.

Arsenal has a long-standing interest in his teammate, Houssem Aouar, but it seems they have now turned their attention towards him.

The likes of Mohamed Elneny and Lucas Torreira aren’t favourites of Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard would be more than happy to sanction their sale.

If they are sold, then the Gunners would have more space and money to add new players to their squad.

After failing to qualify for the European competitions last season, Arsenal will be keen to break into the top four for the first time since 2017.