Another Manchester City star warns Arsenal about dropping points

Jack Grealish has become the last Manchester City star to discuss the Premier League’s title race with Arsenal as the Gunners continue to top the standings.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been in fine form this season and City’s inconsistency means they have trailed the Gunners for much of the term.

However, in this second half, positions could change hands and Grealish insists they are prepared to topple the Gunners if Mikel Arteta’s men drop points.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘We just have to try and catch them and try to win as many games as possible and go on a little winning run.

‘I am sure that if we do, I am sure we will be ready to pounce upon [them] if they do slip up. We are second at the moment, but all we can do is carry on winning games and putting on good performances.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have done well to maintain our position at the top of the standings and five points is probably big enough to hold off City for now.

However, we must remain focused on winning one game at a time in our bid to finish the term as strongly as we can.

Our goal remains to finish in a Champions League place and that should be our focus so that if we win the league, it will come as a nice bonus for a good campaign.

