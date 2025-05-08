Another Moment Missed – Are Arsenal Becoming the Nearly Men of Europe?

In his press conference on Tuesday, Mikel Arteta said, “Winning trophies is about being in the right moment in the right place.”

He was playfully suggesting that, based on Liverpool’s current points total, Arsenal would have lifted the last two Premier League titles.

Little did our manager know how true those words would ring in the French capital last night.

At the Emirates, we started nervously and PSG punished us within three minutes. By the time we’d tactically corrected our system, we were chasing the tie.

In Paris, the home side looked crippled by anxiety – but the difference was, we couldn’t convert our great start into a goal.

At the Emirates, we never quite found that one moment to lift the crowd.

Kvaratskhelia did deliver that moment at the Parc des Princes when he hit the post.

These are the moments we don’t talk about at the end of the season. But at this level, success and failure are separated by the smallest details—moments that decide whether you write yourself into history or crawl to the finish line, just wanting the campaign to end.

We were a squad so close to immortality. Now we’re left wondering how this year will truly be remembered.

Some Gooners will point to missed chances in Paris, and the world-class saves Donnarumma made across both legs.

But in a Champions League semi-final, you can’t let the moment pass you by—like we did last week—and expect not to be punished.

It reminds me of what Paul Merson said last year after we lost to Aston Villa. His words still haunt me.

Liverpool had dropped points before kick-off. A win would have put us in control of the title race.

Merson warned: you might never get another moment like this again.

And how many times in a career do you get to play in a Champions League Final?

This is why so many were hurt by our failure to sign a forward in January.

Arteta himself admitted we were short up front and needed help.

But our owners don’t understand the sport deeply enough to see that doing nothing was effectively standing still.

The Kroenke family lacked the ambition to realise that the transfer window was the moment that mattered.

We started the second leg of a European Cup semi-final needing a goal—with a central midfielder playing as striker.

When you put it like that, does this sound like a club ready to be champions of Europe?

The irony? While some insisted there was “no talent available” in January, PSG quietly signed Kvaratskhelia for £59 million.

A deal we could have done.

When you think about that, ask yourself: which owners deserved to go to Germany?

Another season. Another year.

Another moment that passed us by.

It’s becoming our legacy…

How disappointed are you?