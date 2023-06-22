Another Mudryk disaster? Man City set to hijack Arsenal’s move for Declan Rice

The report suggesting Manchester City’s interest in Declan Rice has raised concerns among Arsenal fans, who have been hoping to secure the midfielder’s signature throughout the summer. Arsenal has already made multiple bids for Rice, but West Ham has rejected them, deeming them insufficient.

According to the David Ornstein, Manchester City is now reportedly ready to enter the race for Rice after losing Ilkay Gundogan. While City had not shown previous interest in Rice, they have been closely monitoring Arsenal’s pursuit of the English midfielder.

As Arsenal faces challenges in securing the transfer, this development suggests that City may now present a more enticing offer to acquire Rice, potentially evoking memories of Chelsea beating Arsenal to sign Mykhailo Mudryk in the previous transfer window.

This news will have left Arsenal fans concerned about the possibility of losing out on Rice’s signing to a rival club with greater financial resources.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our struggles to sign Rice have genuinely become embarrassing as we make it seem tedious.

It is not rocket science that if you want to sign a top player, you must spend a lot of money and, sadly, we are enjoying going back and forth on the transfer.

We now face paying even more than we could have if City joins the race because they will easily outbid us.