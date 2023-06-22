Another Mudryk disaster? Man City set to hijack Arsenal’s move for Declan Rice

The report suggesting Manchester City’s interest in Declan Rice has raised concerns among Arsenal fans, who have been hoping to secure the midfielder’s signature throughout the summer. Arsenal has already made multiple bids for Rice, but West Ham has rejected them, deeming them insufficient.
According to the David Ornstein, Manchester City is now reportedly ready to enter the race for Rice after losing Ilkay Gundogan. While City had not shown previous interest in Rice, they have been closely monitoring Arsenal’s pursuit of the English midfielder.
As Arsenal faces challenges in securing the transfer, this development suggests that City may now present a more enticing offer to acquire Rice, potentially evoking memories of Chelsea beating Arsenal to sign Mykhailo Mudryk in the previous transfer window.
This news will have left Arsenal fans concerned about the possibility of losing out on Rice’s signing to a rival club with greater financial resources.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Our struggles to sign Rice have genuinely become embarrassing as we make it seem tedious.
It is not rocket science that if you want to sign a top player, you must spend a lot of money and, sadly, we are enjoying going back and forth on the transfer.
We now face paying even more than we could have if City joins the race because they will easily outbid us.
I assume the headline means another “disaster” by offering way over the odds for a player, as in Mudryk?
Rice reportedly stated he wants to remain in London, and looking at Calvin Phillips and how many games he has played, maybe he believes he will do better at Arsenal. Arsenal should have offered 100 million, then negotiated. Arsenal has always been like this with transfers for decades, it’s nothing new
We are playing poker, really badly so it would appear. If we get gazumped because we tabled our best offer too late, then that’s what we deserve IMO.
Depends where he wants to go ,I read his favoured destination was actually Man Utd ,but they cannot get the funds together apparently ,so it looks like between us and city ,should have gone for Caceido from the start as he wanted to come to us in January but all this faffing around means we have probably now lost him to Chelsea .
It’s unfair to fully judge Mudryk yet as Chelsea are in an absolute mess, but they definitely paid well over the odds. We did the same with Pepe, and look at how that turned out.
If Rice does choose City over us, I don’t see how any blame could be put on Edu and co. We didn’t too late to bid, and we’ve gone through the normal process of negotiation.
And why on earth would any player pick us over City? He’s guaranteed trophies at City, more money, and working for the best coach in the world.
I’m saying this as I’m sure we’ll soon hear “Edu out”.
Guaranteed trophies…as a bit part player …he is not going to replace Rodri when he is fit
He may play as an 8 however.. there too competition is tough as City has signed Mateo Kovacic
Well Kovacic will be the bit part player, given his ability and price tag.
I agree that Rodri is the better player, but I could see Rice starting in a slightly different position, and now that Gundogan has left, a spot is available in the starting lineup.
How’s it a disaster if we fail to get him and man city get him ?
Please Edu do not pay over the odds, there’s a lot of alternatives out there.
Fans have become a nervous wreck myself included over over this Declan Rice deal.
Surely Edu and the gaffer must have had some sort of assurance from Rice. that enable us to went ahead and concluded a deal for Havertz first.
So there may well be no need to worry of the Citizens throwing their hat in the ring, fingers crossed.
A failure to sign Rice would be like a catastrophic disaster, not just because of the player involved but a serious threat to our status as a functioning big club.
If he wants to sit on the bench next to Kalvin Phillips watching Rodri it’s up to him. Doesn’t seem likely to me. He will play every big game for Arsenal and be a mainstay of the team. He won’t at City. That is why he will chose Arsenal. Kalvin Phillips is a treble winner but I bet he didn’t get much satisfaction from it.
If Rice genuinely wants to play at Arsenal then he’ll sign regardless of Man City’s interest. West Ham can’t force him to move.
same old story useless edu and his co they are ruin our club
Disaster? 1st it was we are overpaying a lot for a player who is not WC or going to improve us by a lot. then it was ironically us not bending over to W Ham ridiculous demands. Now it’s us potentially losing to a state funded club with unlimited budget. Also City ain’t Chelsea they don’t just sit back and jump for other club targets, if they are in that means they were always in the race communicating with W ham and keeping up to date with the transfer negotiations. When Gundogan decided to leave and potentially B Silva too they jumped into action.
Would match with West ham always expecting a bidding war for Rice.
It’s funny how a so called “average player” by a good few posters on this site, is wanted by the best team on the planet 🤔 I personally think he is a better player than Partey more consistent, rarely gives the ball away, but the biggest difference to me, is that he is a Leader has massive football intelligence and a true captain which Partey in my opinion could never be…. Imo
Arsenal’s dithering will ultimately cost them (again). It happens all the time. If City can offer double the wage we are offering and more opportunities to win silverware, let’s face, we don’t have a chance. Saying that, we knew this was West Hams plan all along. Gather interest and sell to the highest bidder. City can and will out bid most clubs. FACT!
Arsenal have literally not dithered at all in this deal. What are you talking about?
Well said. It’s called negotiation. I still think he will sign for us but if he doesn’t, move on. We can only conclude a deal when everyone has agreed.
Good player.
Vastly overpriced not his fault.
Let’s get in for Lavia.
19 and class
The jury is still out on MM but
referring to his missed transfer
as a “DISASTER” Is hyperbole at
it’s utmost worst. Dude wanted
Arsenal, probably still does but
LT was the best short term fix in
January for a title chasing team.
I could care less about Arsenals
pursuit of Declan Rice. Great
player but criminally overpriced.
Arsenal could land Caucedo &
Timber for around the same
ridiculous price that WH are
demanding for the English men.
Go to City and play sparingly for
all I care and take some of these
sensationalist, the sky is falling
JA “FANS” with you.
