Another name emerges as swap option for Roma to land Xhaka

AS Roma is keen to sign Granit Xhaka for Jose Mourinho as they prepare to begin the Portuguese’s reign with a good squad.

The Romans have just made him their latest manager as they look to rival Italy’s top teams for Serie A.

Mourinho knows he can get top players in the Premier League and has already spotted one at Arsenal.

He has been impressed by watching Xhaka play and wants to add him to his new squad.

Gazzetta reports that Roma has already seen an offer for his signature rejected and they are expected to return with an improved one.

They were expected to add Amadou Diawara to their latest offer as a sweetener in the bid.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for him before and it looked like the perfect choice for the Serie A side.

However, the report is also claiming that they are open to adding another Arsenal target if it would help.

It says they could add Turkish winger, Cengiz Under.

Under spent this campaign on loan at Leicester City and was underwhelming, but Arsenal still thinks he can make an impact at the Emirates.