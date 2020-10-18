Another negative performance shows that Arsenal still lack desire

Same old result as Arsenal are too negative again. by Konstantin Mitov

Hello lovely Arsenal people. I am disappointed again. Away to a big 6 team, beaten again and what really hurts is the performance. Despite all the changes happening at the club and the positive vibes some very important problems were highlighted again.

First of all, it was evident that we struggle to create chances. For all the forward players and their talents that we’ve got at the moment, we just don’t create enough chances. You could see why we waited so long for Partey, because we wanted Aouar.

There are no ideas from midfield. You see us going to Man City and playing out from the back which kind of worked, and once the ball has to hit the midfield there’s nobody there. Our players are too static. They always want the ball at their feet.

Xhaka and Ceballos don’t drive forward with the ball. The passes are always sideways, but honestly there aren’t many forward runs to pick either. Our front three were shocking.

Are they that bad players or is it something else? Since Auba signed da thing, he’s been pretty poor I must say. I’m looking for a player to encourage our squad to be more brave going forward, yet I see him with his head down.

This was throughout most of the squad. We didn’t want it enough and we didn’t believe we can go there and hurt them, although their squad was weak. Their midfield had Rodri and Foden, not a pair that strikes the same fear as the likes of De Bruyne and Fernandinho, yet we were still dominated.

We have to look at Arteta here. Did we pay Pep too much respect? I look at Leicester and Leeds and they took the game to City and made them looked vulnerable.

We had good ten minutes at the end of the first half and then at the second half we were negative again. Why didn’t we use the momentum? They say managers earn their money at half time, but we came out not believing we can win.

The subs were Wenger style at minute 70. Why did we play Willian as our CF? Don’t we have Auba, Laca or even Eddie? If I am honest, apart from Fulham, Willian has been dreadful and we offered him 3 years and a high wage.

Did we learn nothing from Ozil? Honestly as much as I think we should get rid of him, he must be having a laugh with the struggle we have to create chances. Our best player on the pitch was Bukayo Saka. He was the only one with his head looking forward and trying to take players on and create something. Maybe we should give more chance to players who actually care about the shirt.

This wasn’t the first game this season where we’ve been poor though. We were lucky to beat West Ham, who dominated us entirely in the second half. Our first half against Sheffield was dreadful and it took a moment of magic from Pepe to win it.

Against Liverpool we were again too negative. I get that with Wenger we’ve been over optimistic and eventually got spanked, but being more solid in defense has come at the cost of creating chances.

Why didn’t we start Partey? He played for Ghana and Atletico Madrid before he joined? We obviously need more in midfield, yet we stick to Xhaka. Honestly I do not see his purpose on the pitch.

I am sorry, but Arteta has to take the criticism, because he’s hired to fix obvious problems and I don’t see us closer to the solution. We have Leicester and United next and I am not really excited.

The Foxes went and scored 5 at the Etihad, they will not fear us. And do you remember the last time we went to old Trafford and won? It’s been 15 years since Adebayor rolled the ball in their net late in the game.

I don’t see how this will change if we are this toothless and negative again. This is what hurts the most. Our wage bill is incredibly high. It demands a Top 4 spot.

I think the FA cup and some single game performances have again papered over a massive crack. Our away record to the top 6 must improve, and we’ll very soon get another chance to do that and I expect much better, although with Arsenal you should never expect anything.

I had high hopes for this game and I’m disappointed again. I just hope the players take some responsibility for once and come out with hunger and desire, otherwise another painful season awaits.