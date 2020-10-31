Another non-playing Arsenal staff member to leave the club

Arsenal has continued their restructuring of the club behind the scenes and the latest individual to be handed the sack is Huss Fahmy.

He has been a key member of the club’s executive circle and part of his job was the negotiation of contracts and liaising with players’ agents.

The Mail Online says that his departure from the club is on amicable grounds and he is currently working out his notice period before finally leaving the club next month.

Arsenal has been undergoing some serious changes behind the scenes since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

After asking their players to take pay cuts, the Gunners made 55 members of staff redundant, blaming the coronavirus pandemic.

That excuse has been disputed after they splashed the cash in the transfer window to sign the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.

It seems that the club is undergoing a deliberate restructuring and the parting of ways with Fahmy will raise even more questions about what exactly is going on behind the scenes.

At the end of the day, as long as the team keeps producing on the pitch, then the club fans will be happy.