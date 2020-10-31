Another non-playing Arsenal staff member to leave the club

Arsenal has continued their restructuring of the club behind the scenes and the latest individual to be handed the sack is Huss Fahmy.
He has been a key member of the club’s executive circle and part of his job was the negotiation of contracts and liaising with players’ agents.
The Mail Online says that his departure from the club is on amicable grounds and he is currently working out his notice period before finally leaving the club next month.
Arsenal has been undergoing some serious changes behind the scenes since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.
After asking their players to take pay cuts, the Gunners made 55 members of staff redundant, blaming the coronavirus pandemic.
That excuse has been disputed after they splashed the cash in the transfer window to sign the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.
It seems that the club is undergoing a deliberate restructuring and the parting of ways with Fahmy will raise even more questions about what exactly is going on behind the scenes.
At the end of the day, as long as the team keeps producing on the pitch, then the club fans will be happy.
To fans who know that a major amount of the longterm problems at our club are caused by the regime above all managers, starting with the owner and extending to all the board and various CEO’s, ever since David Dein was disgracefully and catastrophically removed – this news of a further backroom restructuring will come as no real surprise.
We must wait to see the effects of FAHMY leaving but hopefully it will mean more direct power in the hands of MA, backed up by Edu. As the only true football men, other than players and coaches at the club, I for one, would far rather power lays with MA to make all major decisions. IF Huss leaving means THAT is the case, then I am all for it.
TBH, MA is the only man in the club , other than players, I have great and undiluted faith in.
ON EDU, I WILL WAIT FURTHER BEFORE MAKING FINAL JUDGEMENT, but signs are good so far.
Fahmy was in charge of negotiating contracts….nuff said!
👍