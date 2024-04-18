Another painful night for Arsenal fans but it may turn out to be to our advantage

After another disappointing night we can surely use this to our advantage this time! With our current schedule we don’t have much time to rest and reflect and in my opinion that is the best thing for us.
But what I do want to know my fellow Gooners is would you rather have gone out now and focus more on the League or would you have rather gone through to the semi-final and potentially final and lost there while being so near and yet so far to the trophy?
I know us fans want to win it all, but given the choice what would you prefer?
I know a lot of us fans want to go all the way and lift the trophies however, with this current Arsenal team and with the current teams that are left in the Champions League and as nice as it would have been to go all the way – call it lack of faith or call it negativity or call it reality – I don’t think we would have won it.
It may hurt now but I’d rather be out now then trudging all the way through and wasting that energy, to then get hold of some Champions League Final tickets at Wembley only to watch us lose at the most important moment in the finale, which would cause an even bigger heartbreak!
And based on the performance, well the second half performance, we did not deserve the win against Bayern!
Now heartbreak is part of football and we all know how we felt after that 2006 final, it’s nearly 20 years ago and that still hurts me, and it’s one year on from us bottling the league last year. That is still fresh and still hurts so we never get over heartbreak as such, but I don’t want to be adding to it. Put it this way I’m not ready for anymore.
But there is no denying this team is improving and we can be proud of our Champions League run and that night at the Emirates under the lights against Porto will go down as one of my many favourite Champions League nights, just because of the way we deservedly won the game. We can also be proud of the draw at the Emirates against Bayern Munich and yes we have gone on to rue the chances we had in the first leg but this is football and this time around it just wasn’t meant to be.
Now we have the perfect opportunity to bounce back, shut the critics up and go about our game to get that little bit closer to the thing we all really want this season, the Premier League title!
Onwards and upwards we go!
Well I really don’t want to be a persimist but this Arsenal team has lost it’s mojo. And I don’t see us winning all the remaining games, City won’t drop any points either. I really just hope am wrong. I couldn’t sleep last night.
Didn’t some say that when we lost to Lisbon last year
Some people said they wished City would’ve progressed in the CL so they’d be more fatigued for the league.
This is just wishful thinking as they did just fine last season winning both so matters not if they’re out of some competition or not, they have enough quality to rotate and keep winning.
I believe same goes for us to some extent as when we crashed out of EL last year, some articles said now we can focus on the PL and still bottled it. So again, quite meaningless in that regard.
I really, really hope for a strong response for Saturday. I hope the shackles are off and players can perform freely like they did in February/March.
Pat you and I have had many run ins about being able to write freely ,or not being able.
But in this piece you have excelled youself and shown your life and fan maturity.
Life itself, let alone mere football is hard and bumpy – and it is “mere”, when set against REAL AND ACTUAL TRAGEDIES, involving war, death, disablement and other life problems that more worldly wise people know much about , without a bunch of glory hunters demanding silverware as their price for Arsenal fanhood.
You and others are well aware that I take a polar opposite view to what being a PROPER supporter really entails.
It is th ability to take bitter disappointment, which ALL clubs have at many times in their history, on the chin without needing to spit out their dummy and throw their toys out of the pram.
I have litlle but contempt as many are well aware,for many of the self entitled , silverware DEMANDING, fairweather only, types on here.
My article,which I am now composing in my head will arrive very soon and I know it and I wil receive bitter vitriol from the glory hunters on JA. Well so be it.
But I WILL tellit as it is and not from the point of view of a glory hunter either. When I began attending REGULARLY, back in 1958, we waited twelve years before winning a trophy.
And in the time of all we oldies, there have been other long fallow periods.
But so what?!!
As supporting means supporting PROPERLY, and NOT only because you DEMAND trophies.
That is fake fanhood, not proper fanhood,as my piece will say loud and clear!!
Would a real supporter wish Illness on a manager ?
Were you not a fair-weather fan when Wenger was in charge ?
Nuff said .