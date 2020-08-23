Another PL club joins Arsenal in race with increased offer eyed

Aston Villa are the latest side to be linked with making an offer to sign Odsonne Edouard from Celtic this summer, along with the likes of Arsenal, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Newcastle.

The Express stated that the Gunners were keen on a a move to sign the 22 year-old throughout the 2019-20 campaign, with the Frenchman reported to be a possible replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette, but the possibility remains that both could remain at the club into the new season.

Aubameyang is said to be close to a new deal with the club, ESPN reported last month, and there has been very little rumours about his potential exit since.

Edouard would be a better fit as a replacement for Lacazette however, with the striker’s ability to provide and score in excess from the central role, and he could well forge an amazing partnership with Aubameyang, given a chance of course.

Our club may be keen on securing exits prior to investing money elsewhere, especially with the financial implications that the Coronavirus pandemic has had on clubs around the world.

Time may well be running out if they do wish to strike a deal for Edouard however, with GlasgowLive reporting on interest from Newcastle, Leicester and Palace.

The latter were believed to be eyeing a £25 Million bid for the goalscorer only last month, as reported in The Sun, but the same publication now reports that Aston Villa are looking to test the club’s resolve with a £30 Million bid after making his signature a priority.

Could Arsenal still follow up on their previous interest and move for Edouard?

Patrick