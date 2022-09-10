Another player admits he wants to join Arsenal

Arsenal is one of the best clubs in the world, and it always delighted players to be linked with a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners attract some of the best talents around to their team and as they sit atop the EPL table, players will jump at the chance to join them.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is one player that recently admitted a move to Mikel Arteta’s side appeals to him.

This is one of the clearest come-and-get-me pleas we have received.

However, he is not the only player thinking about a potential move to north London.

Denmark striker Jonas Wind has also admitted he fancies a transfer to join the Gunners.

He tells BuliNews:

“If we look into the future, Arsenal would be a dream destination for me, as it has always been my favourite club. In general, I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and it would be exciting to play there,” Wind said.

“But as I said, that’s not what I’m focusing on at the moment. I’m doing well here in Wolfsburg, it’s a good club for me, and the Bundesliga is a great league to play in. At the moment, I’m just focusing on my performances here, and then we’ll see if I’m good enough to take the next step sometime in the future.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the best clubs in the world, and our recent revival under Mikel Arteta makes us a suitable destination.

However, we must pick the players we sign and not allow them to pick us.

Wind will only get a move to the Emirates if he fits into our plans.