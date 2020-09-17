Another Portuguese league teenage star is linked to Arsenal

Sporting Lisbon is renowned for developing some world-class players. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani and Bruno Fernandes have all come from them to become top players in England and Europe.

It is only natural that most of the players that come through their ranks are linked with top sides around Europe.

Arsenal has had their fair share of rumours linking them with a move for players from the Portuguese side.

The Gunners were recently linked with a move for Joelson Fernandes, who ultimately remained in Portugal.

A Bola is now reporting that the Gunners remain interested in 18-year-old left-back, Nuno Mendes.

The youngster has just broken into the Sporting first team, but he is highly rated and has a release clause of 45 million euros written into his current deal.

He made just 9 appearances for the club’s senior side last season, yet top European sides like Liverpool and Juventus have already developed an interest in signing him according to the same report.

Sporting is said to be aware of the interest in him from his suitors. They are unwilling to allow him to leave them, but any team that wants to sign him simply has to pay his release clause.