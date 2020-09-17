Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Another Portuguese league teenage star is linked to Arsenal

Sporting Lisbon is renowned for developing some world-class players. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani and Bruno Fernandes have all come from them to become top players in England and Europe.

It is only natural that most of the players that come through their ranks are linked with top sides around Europe.

Arsenal has had their fair share of rumours linking them with a move for players from the Portuguese side.

The Gunners were recently linked with a move for Joelson Fernandes, who ultimately remained in Portugal.

A Bola is now reporting that the Gunners remain interested in 18-year-old left-back, Nuno Mendes.

The youngster has just broken into the Sporting first team, but he is highly rated and has a release clause of 45 million euros written into his current deal.

He made just 9 appearances for the club’s senior side last season, yet top European sides like Liverpool and Juventus have already developed an interest in signing him according to the same report.

Sporting is said to be aware of the interest in him from his suitors. They are unwilling to allow him to leave them, but any team that wants to sign him simply has to pay his release clause.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Nuno Mendes

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. jon fox says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    Were he a right back it might , just might, be believable. We have TIERNEY, WITH SAKA AS BACK UP FOR LB AND NO SPARE MONEY, SO ANY RUMOUR OF A NEW LEFT FIRST TEAM QUALITY BACK JUST NOW IS CLEARLY FALSE.

    Reply
  2. Rory johnson says:
    September 17, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Nani definitely not world class!

    Reply
  3. Declan says:
    September 17, 2020 at 9:33 pm

    45 million release clause!
    Cos that’s going to happen isn’t it? Not!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs