Another problem for Project Restart with players worried about not being treated properly

Premier League football is set to return to our TVs in the middle of next month as the Premier League ramps up preparations to get the competition back underway.

The footballing authorities have suspended the English top-flight since the start of March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the clubs know that they must finish the games to avoid losing a lot of money from TV deals.

With the competition set to get back underway, the Premier League has had to put in place some stringent measures to avoid players contracting the coronavirus.

One of the measures that have been put in place is that players are only allowed 15 minutes of therapy before they head home after games, and this has got the players worried that they won’t be treated properly, reports the Daily Mail.

The players sometimes need hours to be looked at after games especially when they have been undergoing treatments for injuries, but the recent 15 minutes directive is enforced because the Premier League wants to keep the social distancing rules that the government has asked to be kept.

The remaining games are set to be played within 50 days of the return and that should call for more treatments for the players, that is one reason the players think the 15 minutes window is just too small for them to get proper treatment.

No doubt the biggest moaners will be players with nothing to play for and these snowflakes would rather sit at home bleeding their clubs dry playing computer games or something.

There used to be a time when players were referred to as heroes, that will never happen again, well, maybe the odd player with an obsessive following will still be looked upon as a hero but the way they are behaving there is more chance that they will be forever branded snowflakes and rightfully so.