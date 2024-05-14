Another promising Arsenal starlet decides to leave in search of first team football

Arsenal fans will not be hppy that that Reuell Walters, one of our most promising academy talents, has opted to depart the club come the season end. The Athletic reports that despite Arsenal’s efforts to secure him with a new contract, Walters has turned it down, signaling an expected departure for the talented defender.

Since joining Arsenal in November 2020, Walters has been a standout figure, even bagging the Academy Scholar of the Year Award for the 2022-23 season. With an impressive record of 80 appearances across the under-18s, under-19s, and under-21s, he’s been on the radar for Mikel Arteta’s first team and was welcomed on our last two pre-season tours with Arteta’s squad.

However, it seems regular game time is the driving force behind Walters’ decision. Despite Arsenal’s desire to retain him, the lure of more consistent action elsewhere has proven too enticing for the youngster.

On the field, Walters has showcased his versatility, primarily operating as a right-back but demonstrating his prowess as a center-back as well. In fact, this season has seen him predominantly feature in the heart of defense, making 23 appearances, contributing with a goal and two assists along the way.

The fact is that the chances of Walters getting any game time at Arsenal is very unlikely, with our very solid back line of Saliba and Gabriel still being quite young, and with top class backups in Ben White, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Timber and Zinchenko on the books right now it is little surprise that Walters has decided to look elsewhere.

Losing such a versatile and promising talent is undoubtedly a blow, but as Arsenal fans, we can but wish Walters all the best in his future endeavors.

Jack Anderson

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…