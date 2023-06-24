Another promising Arsenal starlet moves away on a permanent deal

Arsenal have confirmed the permanent departure of 20-year-old striker Nikolaj Moller, who has joined Swiss Super League side FC St. Gallen. Moller’s move to St. Gallen comes after his loan spell at FC Den Bosch.

Moller, who joined Arsenal from Malmo in 2020, spent his first season with the U21 team, impressing with 10 goal contributions in 18 games. His performances earned him a loan move to FC Viktoria Koln, followed by a switch to FC Den Bosch in January 2022.

All the best, Nikolaj ❤️ — Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) June 20, 2023

During his time at Den Bosch, Moller faced some injury setbacks but managed to score seven goals and provide two assists in a total of 35 games across two spells. Now, as he embarks on a new chapter with St. Gallen, the young striker will look to overcome his injury issues and establish himself in the starting lineup consistently.

Nikolaj Moller has officially joined St. Gallen on a permanent move after a couple of disappointing seasons on loan in The Netherlands. Moller has incredibly impressive physical traits and the technical skill to go with. A few injuries and lack of opportunity has forced his move. pic.twitter.com/lc3PoQSpQc — Hale End Productions (@Balogunner14) June 20, 2023

St. Gallen expressed their delight at securing Moller’s signature on a long-term deal that will run until 2027. Alain Sutter, the head of sport at St. Gallen, spoke positively about the signing, stating, “We are happy that Nikolaj has signed a long-term contract with us. He is young and can develop optimally with us.”

With a fresh start at St. Gallen, Moller will aim to continue his development and make a strong impact in the Swiss Super League, fulfilling his potential as a promising young talent.

Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…