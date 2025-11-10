Another reason emerges for Arsenal to steer clear of in-form La Liga striker

Karl Etta Eyong may have revealed his preferred destination not long after links to Arsenal first surfaced.

The Levante hitman ranks among the finest young strikers currently emerging from La Liga, with his blistering start to the 2025-26 campaign catching the eye of clubs across Europe.

Renowned for his sharp movement in the box and instinctive finishing, the 22-year-old has registered six goals and three assists in 12 appearances this season, numbers that many consider outstanding. Naturally, his resurgence has fuelled talk of a major move in 2026.

Eyong transfer battle

Arsenal found themselves in the mix alongside Barcelona, Chelsea and Manchester United, all reportedly vying for his signature. Yet, as Just Arsenal noted when covering those initial links, pursuing Eyong risked Arsenal losing sight of the bigger picture – a warning that now appears justified.

It was always clear that the striker leaned towards Barcelona above all others. With Viktor Gyökeres already signed, and other pressing areas to strengthen, the move never truly aligned with Arsenal’s priorities.

Those two factors alone should have prompted the Gunners to bow out, but a third reason has now surfaced. Eyong has already hinted at which Premier League club he would love to join, and it is not Arsenal.

Chelsea favoured

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the striker said:

“Growing up, Chelsea was the English team I probably watched the most because of Drogba, and Eto’o was there for a year as well. Chelsea have often signed incredible African players. There are so many big clubs in England, but as for joining Chelsea, why not? It would be a dream for me to play for Chelsea.”

Eyong is a transfer race Arsenal would be wise to avoid. If anything, they should hope Chelsea take the plunge, allowing the Blues to ease him into Premier League life. That way, Arsenal could potentially swoop once he has settled and proven himself in England.

He could well become the next Arsenal buy from Chelsea, a transfer relationship that shows no signs of ending any time soon.

