Another reason why Arsenal need Saka back ASAP – Set pieces…

Has anyone else noticed that we’ve temporarily lost our set pieces prowess in Saka’s absence recently?

It has been an open secret this season and the last that our set piece prowess has been an incredible asset to us with the Gunners looking likely to score from every corner won so far this season besides the last two games in all competitions. It’s reliability in front of goal for us has been as a result of a couple of factors such as the delivery and the choreographed movements from the players to free up space in the box.

Arguably the most important of the aforementioned factors above has been the delivery into the box, Saka’s especially has caused opponents all sorts of problems due to how consistently he puts them in with whip and deadly precision.

The type of delivery has also been a reason for our success from set pieces with an inswinger being preferably utilized most of the time, which is why we saw Trossard taking some of our corners against Shakhtar with his left foot on inswinger on Tuesday night. This didn’t provide any threat which is understandable given how ludicrous it is to replicate Saka’s delivery with a weaker foot.

We will still provide a threat from corners in Saka’s absence, I mean Declan Rice has shown in the past that he is more than capable of putting in quality balls in the box however with that said, I just think our threat has been reduced significantly without Saka in the side, which is another reason why we’ll be hoping for him to be fit and back in the side as soon as possible!

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

