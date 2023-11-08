Another season goes by without a threat to Arsenal’s Invincible record

Prior to Premier League Match Day 11, only Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur remained in contention to remain unbeaten in the league this season and equal Arsenal’s Invincibles record set in 2003-04. However, with both Arsenal and Tottenham losing in their latest fixtures, no Premier League team remains unbeaten.

We’ve told you again and again and again. An achievement like no other. Never to be repeated. pic.twitter.com/elthy7pAdu — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) November 6, 2023

Arsenal’s perfect record is particularly notable in football history, as it remains an unrivalled feat even today. Other high-flying teams have failed to break this mark, demonstrating the brilliance of the previous title-winning Arsenal team.

I feel that no modern-day team will be able to replicate Arsenal’s undefeated season. Why say so? The Arsenal squad of that unbeaten season radiated a distinct atmosphere and exhibited an incredible ability to control games, making even the most daunting barriers appear achievable.

Arsenal’s Invincibles emanated an image of invincibility, inspiring confidence in their fans and dread in their opponents. Their game, which mixed attacking brilliance with defensive determination, was thrilling to watch. While other teams have attempted to replicate this feat throughout the years, none have been successful. Going the entire Premier League season without losing is a monumental achievement, and Arsenal’s 2003–04 season was a special one to do so.

Even if records are designed to be broken, Arsenal’s unbeaten streak appears to be unbreakable. That team’s unique combination of skill, camaraderie, and self-assurance remains a rarity in football history.

Then again, why can’t the current Arsenal team, under Arteta’s leadership, aim to tie the Invincibles record (hopefully next season)? After Manchester City broke the treble record last season, going invincible could be how the Gunners re-establish themselves as a prominent force in European football.

Sam P

