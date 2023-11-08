Another season goes by without a threat to Arsenal’s Invincible record

Prior to Premier League Match Day 11, only Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur remained in contention to remain unbeaten in the league this season and equal Arsenal’s Invincibles record set in 2003-04. However, with both Arsenal and Tottenham losing in their latest fixtures, no Premier League team remains unbeaten.
Arsenal’s perfect record is particularly notable in football history, as it remains an unrivalled feat even today. Other high-flying teams have failed to break this mark, demonstrating the brilliance of the previous title-winning Arsenal team.
I feel that no modern-day team will be able to replicate Arsenal’s undefeated season. Why say so? The Arsenal squad of that unbeaten season radiated a distinct atmosphere and exhibited an incredible ability to control games, making even the most daunting barriers appear achievable.
Arsenal’s Invincibles emanated an image of invincibility, inspiring confidence in their fans and dread in their opponents. Their game, which mixed attacking brilliance with defensive determination, was thrilling to watch. While other teams have attempted to replicate this feat throughout the years, none have been successful. Going the entire Premier League season without losing is a monumental achievement, and Arsenal’s 2003–04 season was a special one to do so.
Even if records are designed to be broken, Arsenal’s unbeaten streak appears to be unbreakable. That team’s unique combination of skill, camaraderie, and self-assurance remains a rarity in football history.
Then again, why can’t the current Arsenal team, under Arteta’s leadership, aim to tie the Invincibles record (hopefully next season)? After Manchester City broke the treble record last season, going invincible could be how the Gunners re-establish themselves as a prominent force in European football.
A record I’m very proud of…
but it’s different times and certainly more difficult to achieve now. No I’m not saying it was easy back then for those that will think i said that!
It was definitely a great team to watch and it’s a nice statistic to have, but as an Arsenal fan the “invincibles” tag makes me cringe every time I hear it.
To put it into context, Arsenal were not unbeaten in any of the other 3 competitions that season. Also the total of 90 points achieved by our team that year has been beaten 11 times and equalled once in the Premier League era.
We know what invincible means, you don’t need to explain to us what it means and how many times our 90 points were overtaken, allow us enjoy the only record/trophy that still makes us proud as Arsenal fans, thank you.
OK boss.
Even as the current Arteta’s Arsenal team can longer match the Aesenal Invisibles record of 2003-2004 record. The winning of this season’s FA Cup, Epl title and the Ucl ( a treble ). that are still ON and on the table for them to win. Those 3 titles win should now become their focus. After missing out on the quadruple win this season. No thanks to the Newcaste vs Arsenal match officiatibg referree and the VAR personnel. Who conspired among themselves ti kill Arsenal efforts making quest this season to win the quadrupled.
Mevertheless, Arsenal can win the treble this season. And as it’s still ON for them to win it this season. The Gunners SHOULD make sure they don’t fail to win it but absolutely and confidently win it unfailingly,
irrespective of the level of the anti-Arsenal match refereeing in the FA Cup and Epl by the Pgmol match officials . The Gunners should not be deterred but emboldened more than ever to win the treble this season. And thwart off all obnoxious efforts that could be made by the Pgmol match officiating officials to hinder Arsenal from winning the domestic double this season.