Another Serie A club targets Arsenal defender

Monza has become the latest club to show an interest in Arsenal defender Pablo Mari in this transfer window.

The Spaniard has been surplus to requirements at the Emirates for some time, and he was sent out on loan in the second half of the last campaign.

He proved his worth at Udinese, and he now has several Italian clubs looking to add him to their squad.

AC Milan was initially credited with an interest in his signature, and one more has been added to the list.

The defender is now being targeted by the ambitious Monza, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims they want to bolster their squad so that they can maintain their status in Serie A beyond this campaign, and they consider him a great player to add to it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari did well on loan at Udinese in the last campaign, and he deserves to play regularly for a club in this campaign.

The arrival of William Saliba means that will most likely not be at Arsenal, so he needs to leave.

If Monza offers us a good deal, we should allow him to leave because it makes little sense to have him in the squad if he would not play regularly.