Another Serie A right-back is on Arsenal’s shopping list

One of Arsenal’s best signings in the last summer transfer window is Takehiro Tomiyasu, and he joined the club from Bologna in Serie A.

The Italian top flight is famed for having some of the best defenders in Europe, and it isnt a surprise to some fans that Tomi has done well since he moved to the Emirates.

His fine showing may have motivated Arsenal to target another right-back in that competition.

Fichajes.net claims the Gunners are one of the clubs looking to sign Udinese’s Nahuel Molina.

The 24-year-old Argentinian is having a fine season in the Italian top flight, and several clubs are keen to add him to their squad.

The Gunners will face competition from Atletico Madrid and Juventus in their bid to sign him in the summer..

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adding another top right-back to our squad when we have Tomi might not seem to be the best decision.

However, the winning clubs invest a lot in squad depth and we lack that at the Emirates.

After we sign players to other positions that need more strengthening, it would be a good idea to replace Cedric Soares with Molina as our backup right-back.