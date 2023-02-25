Another source says Saka’s new deal announcement is imminent

Yet another media outlet has announced that Arsenal and Bukayo Saka has reached an agreement over a new deal.

The Englishman and the club have been in talks for some time and it seemed they would struggle to find an agreement.

Saka is undeniably committed to the Gunners, but the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City circled the England World Cup star.

This meant if Arsenal did not offer him a good deal, he could leave, but those fears have been allayed with Football Insider reporting the Gunners have reached an agreement with the youngster over a contract extension.

He has reportedly agreed to a five-and-a-half-year deal at the Emirates and the Gunners are expected to make an official announcement soon.

Giving Saka a new deal is one of the most predictable decisions Arsenal can make, but it is still a delight that he could be on our books for the next five years.

This team is developing into something special and we need all our top players to stay. Hopefully, more men will sign new deals before next season begins so we can sustain the success we are enjoying at the moment.

