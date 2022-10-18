Another super computer predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Arsenal has opened a four points gap at the top of the Premier League table and this makes them among the favourites to win the Premier league.

Mikel Arteta’s men have had an impressive season and they will certainly finish inside the top four if their form does not drop significantly.

It has been a season of their lives for most young Gooners and some will admit they now think about a surprising title win.

Mikel Arteta’s men have everything it needs to continue winning matches, which is one of the surest ways to eventually win a league title.

Supercomputers constantly predict the final league standings and one has updated its prediction after Manchester City lost to Liverpool at the weekend.

OLGB’s supercomputer’s latest prediction via The Sun sees Arsenal finish second on the league table, but it believes Manchester City will return to win the title.

We didn’t start this season hoping to win the league title, so it will not be a disappointment if we don’t.

Finishing second on the league table shows we have made significant progress and the players will rightly get praised for their performance in the campaign.

But we just need to focus on winning one game at a time and you never know what that will bring you at the end of the term.

