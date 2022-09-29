Another Tottenham star could miss the North London derby

Arsenal has been handed another pre-North London Derby boost as Dejan Kulusevski could miss the game for Tottenham.

The Lilywhites could already be without Hugo Lloris and Ben Davies for the crunch encounter.

The game offers both clubs the chance to earn an important early bragging right over their rivals.

Arsenal will stay top of the league table if they win, while Spurs can go above them with a win of their own.

Antonio Conte’s men are just a point behind the Gunners and they will want to get all the points in this game and boost their chances.

The Daily Mail reports that Kulusevski suffered a suspected hamstring injury while on international duty with Sweden this week.

He is now being monitored to determine if he would be fit enough to play in the first NLD of the season.

The attacker has been a key player for the Lilywhites since he arrived on loan from Juventus at the start of this year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kulusevski is a key player for Tottenham, but we must not think these injury absentees have weakened Spurs.

We must train and prepare for the game as if we would face the best Tottenham team.

