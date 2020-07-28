Another Turkish team eyeing a move for Arsenal on-loan star

Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny has been in fine form since he moved on-loan to the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas.

The Egyptian was declared surplus to requirements by Unai Emery, and he was sent on-loan to the Turkish side.

He seems to have revived his career, with the Turkish side looking to extend his current loan deal.

However, he has had a pay dispute with them in the past as they struggled to pay him his salary.

His performances have attracted the attention of another Turkish side with Turkish-Football claiming that he is now wanted by Trabzonspor.

They want him to join them on loan for next season, he will come in as a replacement for another loanee, Badou Ndiaye who has returned to Stoke City.

Trabzonspor haven’t had problems with paying wages this season, as they have been paying their wages on time, states the same report.

They will hope that will be enough to prove to Elneny that he can trust them.

Elneny hasn’t played for Mikel Arteta and the manager will have been watching him in Turkey, but it is unlikely that he will be given another chance to have a career at the Emirates.