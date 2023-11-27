Another win, 3 points & a brace for Beth Mead as Arsenal Women hammer the Hammers!

AWFC vs West Ham match report

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women squad walked away 3-0 winners over West Ham at Meadow park on Sunday afternoon. Arsenal Women have been in red hot form recently and made it 8 wins in a row for this season, proving to the world that this season, we mean business. A huge game for Beth mead who scored a brace and another great game for Kyra Cooney-Cross and Frida Maanum.

Arsenal started the game on the front foot on Sunday afternoon and it only took 2 minutes for our Gunners to get on the score sheet. Kyra Cooney-Cross spotted the run of Frida Maanum and passed the ball into her, Maanum then dropped her shoulder on the edge of the box, took a quick look up before lobbing the ball from the corner of the box towards goal, beating the West Ham keeper and landing in the top left hand corner of the net, putting Arsenal Women well and truly in the driving seat and up 1-0 after just two minutes.

Maanum, who has picked up 4 goals in just 5 games and also picked up an assist in our Conti Cup game against Southampton, looks to be on fire and In red hot form this season, scoring a goal in each of the last three games and bringing a huge sense of composure whenever she’s been on the pitch.

Only 16 minutes later our Gunners were again on the scoresheet and Beth Mead finally got the goal we had all been praying for.. In almost the exact same sequence of events to the last goal, Cooney-Cross spotted the run of Mead and made another perfectly timed pass to the right wing and Mead dropped her shoulder beating a West Ham defender, looked up and fired the ball towards the back post and into the top left hand corner of the net, putting Arsenal 2-0 up and leaving her teammates and fans ecstatic!

Just before half time, Beth was at it again, cementing her return to the squad with another beautiful goal. Alessia Russo made a run down the left side with the ball and somehow muscled a West Ham defender off the ball and ran down the goal line and with a quick look up noticed the run of Mead in the middle and cut the ball into the box where Mead was waiting, took a touch and then fired the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-0 and a Brace for Mead.

These goals were Beth’s first after returning from a year out with an ACL rupture, during which time her mother passed. That goal was definitely for Mum June!

𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙈𝙪𝙢 🕊️❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/7Sj6RJgrNs — Beth Mead MBE (@bmeado9) November 26, 2023

The second half wasn’t as eventful and was spent locking up our defence and trying to stay solid defending, with Zinsberger pulling out some great saves in the dying minutes to keep a clean sheet and walk away with another important 3 points. West Ham had a decent game but the Arsenal girls were just too good for them. Arsenal are keeping the gap between us and Chelsea at a minimum and we go into the international break in good form.

What’s your thoughts on the game Gooners? And what about our Meado?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….