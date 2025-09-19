Anthony Gordon makes Arsenal Barcelona comparison after Champions League loss

Anthony Gordon has spoken highly of Barcelona after Newcastle United’s Champions League clash with the Catalan side, suggesting they are a level above Arsenal and other Premier League giants.

Gordon’s Verdict on Facing Barcelona

Barcelona faced Newcastle in a European fixture, and many expected them to win, and they delivered on that expectation. Newcastle, who have become a regular challenger in the Premier League and recently qualified for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons, could not match the Spanish side on the night.

Gordon reflected on the experience, noting the difficulty of playing against such a well-drilled team. Speaking after the game, he told the Metro:

“We’ve played against some top teams, City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, but the way they pass the ball, the midfielders, the way they were fluid in their movement and combining, made it really hard for us to press, and it’s not easy coming here and doing that.

“We press with intensity, we’re very physical, but to be fair to them, they did really well.”

His comments underline the impression Barcelona left with their composure, passing quality, and tactical movement, which set them apart from even the strongest of English clubs Newcastle have faced recently.

Perspective on Barcelona’s Performance

While Gordon was clear in his admiration, it is important to recognise that one performance does not determine superiority across competitions. Newcastle themselves have shown they can challenge the best in England, defeating Arsenal in both legs of last season’s Carabao Cup semi-final and proving a stern test for Manchester City, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

Barcelona’s display highlighted their strengths, particularly in midfield, but it does not mean other top Premier League sides would fare the same way. Each game is shaped by its context, tactics, and moments of execution. Arsenal, for instance, are enjoying a stronger campaign than Newcastle and could approach a potential clash with Barcelona differently.

The Spanish giants remain a formidable opponent, yet comparisons must be measured carefully. For Arsenal and other Premier League contenders, Gordon’s comments may serve as motivation rather than a definitive judgment of where they stand relative to Barcelona.

