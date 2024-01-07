Antonio backs Arsenal man to shine if he joins Newcastle

West Ham star Michail Antonio has endorsed Aaron Ramsdale’s potential success at Newcastle United if he joins Eddie Howe’s side.

After losing his first-team spot at Arsenal to David Raya, Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the Emirates.

Eager to secure a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad, Ramsdale understands the importance of playing more games.

Reports have linked him with a departure from Arsenal, with several clubs expressing interest in the former Sheffield United man.

Chelsea and Newcastle are two of the prominent clubs associated with a move for him, and the links to the Magpies persist.

Following Nick Pope’s absence, Eddie Howe’s team may be in the market for a goalkeeper this month, and Ramsdale could be the chosen one.

However, there have been doubts about Ramsdale’s suitability to their style of play, but Antonio believes he will be the right fit.

The striker said, as quoted by the BBC:

“I think it would be a very good fit. Newcastle like to play out from the back, Ramsdale can do that, we’ve seen him do that at Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale is a good goalkeeper and needs to play, but he may not dislodge Pope and may find himself on the bench once again.

He needs to seriously consider all his options before he makes any decision. Maybe staying at Arsenal is in his best interests long term.

