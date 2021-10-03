Anxious wait for England after Arsenal star limps off against Brighton

Bukayo Saka was unable to complete the 90 minutes against Brighton yesterday, and was watched limping off the pitch aided by the Arsenal physio.

The winger is set to join up with Gareth Southgate’s England squad on Monday morning ahead of our upcoming World Cup qualifiers next week, with the chance to cement our place in the draw for the tournament.

Saka has already earned the right to be considered a key member of the Three Lions squad after a number of impressive displays at Euro 2020 this summer, and his absence could come as a blow to Gareth Southgate, but he will have to wait and see what comes after his club has had a chance to assess the extent of his woes.

Manager Mikel Arteta’s initial thought was that he would be fine however, with no long-term worries, but that doesn’t mean he will be back to 100% by next weekend when England take on Andorra on Saturday.

Arteta told Arsenal.com: “He got knocked, so they will check him. I don’t know how it is yet but he was able to walk so I don’t think it’s that bad.”

Could Emile Smith Rowe possibly profit if Saka is withdrawn from the squad for the upcoming qualifiers?

