“Anything can happen” Declan Rice determined to stay focused

Arsenal are now just one victory away from becoming Premier League champions after defeating Burnley 1-0 last night, although they could secure the title even sooner if Manchester City fail to defeat Bournemouth in their upcoming fixture.

Despite the growing excitement surrounding the club, Declan Rice has insisted that the squad must remain calm and focused rather than becoming distracted by the possibility of ending their long wait for the league crown.

Rice Calls for Focus

Rice has been one of Arsenal’s standout performers this season and has played a major role in helping the Gunners move closer to winning the Premier League title for the first time since 2004.

The club has endured more than two decades without lifting the trophy and has come close on several occasions in recent years without managing to complete the job. However, this campaign has placed them in a strong position heading into the final stages of the season.

Bournemouth could potentially help Arsenal secure the championship if they either defeat Manchester City or earn a draw. Nevertheless, the Arsenal squad appears determined to concentrate on its own performances rather than relying on results elsewhere.

There has naturally been speculation that Arsenal players may watch City’s match together in anticipation of a possible title celebration, but Rice has stressed the importance of maintaining composure and concentration.

Premier League Race Still Open

Speaking as reported by Premier League Productions, Rice explained why he believes nothing can be taken for granted in such a competitive division.

He said:

“This is the most competitive this league has been. We’ve just got to keep pushing and staying focused. I know how football works; there’s a game that’s on tomorrow, anything can happen in that. I’ve played in the Premier League for too long now to know that anything can happen in this league.”

Rice’s comments reflect the cautious mindset within the Arsenal squad as they attempt to navigate the final moments of what could become one of the most memorable seasons in the club’s modern history.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…