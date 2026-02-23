“Anything can still happen, but…” Jamie Redknapp retains his title prediction

Jamie Redknapp maintains that this remains Arsenal’s Premier League title to lose, despite Manchester City’s recent improvement.

The Gunners have faltered in several fixtures, allowing City to reduce the gap between the two sides and prompting renewed doubts about Arsenal’s ability to secure the crown. Supporters of City, along with rival fans eager to see Arsenal fall short, had hoped Tottenham might take points from them. That outcome, however, did not materialise.

Arsenal Respond to Mounting Pressure

Mikel Arteta’s side demonstrated resilience and composure when it mattered most, producing a performance that reinforced belief in their credentials. With the campaign entering a decisive phase, Arsenal must now sustain that level of consistency through to the end of the season. Their margin for error has narrowed, particularly with City rediscovering form at a critical juncture.

Arsenal remain well-positioned to finish strongly, provided they manage the pressure that accompanies a title run-in. Maintaining focus and delivering in high-stakes encounters will be essential if they are to convert their current standing into silverware.

Redknapp Stands by His Prediction

Redknapp, who had previously backed Arsenal to lift the trophy, was allowed to revise his prediction. He chose not to do so, reaffirming his belief in their title prospects. As reported by Sky Sports, he said:

“There are going to be so many twists and turns, I do feel it is Arsenal’s season and City have really surprised me, they have been fantastic.

“They had to suffer yesterday, it was a huge three points for them and obviously Arsenal have to go to City and we have seen how difficult that is in the past.

“Anything can still happen, but I’m still going to stick with Arsenal.”

His comments reflect both admiration for City’s resurgence and a continued conviction that Arsenal hold the advantage, even with challenges still to come.