Aouar deal is dead, but Arteta hints that the Partey is not yet over

so, deadline day has finally arrived, but for Arsenal fans it feels like a damp squid after the news that the long-expected arrival of Aouar is now definitely not going to happen. We were still clinging onto a sliver of hope that the rumours were just a smokescreen, but now the Lyon midfielder himself made it quite clear that he is staying in France.

Aouar played and scored for Lyon in the draw with Marseille yesterday, and was quoted by the Express as saying after the game: “I felt that I can still bring something to this team,”

“I wanted to continue the adventure with the club who raised me.

“We must raise our heads because we have to do better.”

The loan deal for Lucas Torreira to Atletico Madrid has now been completed, and according to the Standard, the chances of Thomas Partey coming the other way is still a real possibility. Mikel Arteta did not sound so despondent after Arsenal’s win over Sheffield United and gave us hope that we could still see some action before tonight’s deadline.

The boss revealed on Arsenal.com: “I am confident that we know exactly what we want to do, that we are all trying our best to finalise the deals that we want – whether it is sending people on loan or bringing someone in.

“We have complete connection and cohesion between myself, Edu, the board and the ownership. Let’s see what happens in the next 36 hours.”

And when asked if we would be getting one player in, he said: “I don’t know. What I can guarantee is that we are doing our maximum for that to happen, whether we are going to achieve it or not, I don’t know.

“I cannot discuss the players that we want but we recognise certain positions that we believe we are short in. First of all in numbers and then adding different qualities to complement each other and this is what we are trying to do.

So, Gooners. Do not give up on Edu and Arteta just yet, we still have 14 hours left in the window….