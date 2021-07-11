Aouar responds to the latest transfer speculation and his brother

Houssem Aouar has refuted the latest rumours linking him with a move to Arsenal.

The midfielder is a prime target for the Gunners in this transfer window as they look to bolster their squad.

They have wanted to add him to their squad for the last two transfer windows and did make a move for him last summer.

The club couldn’t reach an agreement with Lyon over transferring him and the French outfit have enjoyed his talents for one more season.

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey in the last summer transfer window but after seeing the likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard leave the club, they now need to strengthen their squad.

We covered a reported spotting of the midfielder’s supposed agent and brother two days ago.

Ibrahim Aouar was reportedly spotted in London, but the midfielder has now come out and clarified that the individual is just a close friend and certainly not his representative.

In a post on his Instagram account, Aouar wrote as quoted by Sun Sports: “Guys leave him. He is one of my best friends, not my real brother. By the way… not my agent also.

“Once again, unfortunately, an umpteenth “fake news” story has been released about me on multiple social media accounts.

“I’m not in the habit of responding to what is said about me…[but I was] sick, I was hospitalised over the weekend.

“Know that I am a lot better and that I am ready for the future!

“Thank you to those who have always supported me, in the good times as in the less good times. Allez Lyon.”