Aouar’s brother spotted in London amidst interest from Arsenal

Arsenal’s fans have been given hope that the Gunners will sign Houssem Aouar this summer after the midfielder’s brother was reportedly spotted in London.

The Frenchman has been a subject of long-term interest from Arsenal and they closed in on signing him last summer.

The deal never went through and they moved for Thomas Partey instead.

The midfielder is now expected to leave the Ligue 1 side and Arsenal has been placed as his number one suitor.

Gooners have been quietly optimistic that their club would sign him this summer and they have now been given even more reasons to believe that he would join them after his brother, Ibrahim, was spotted in London, as reported by Sun Sports.

The report links to a tweet by AFC Stuff which shows an image in an Instagram story, reportedly that of Aouar’s brother.

It seems Ibrahim is in London for talks with Arsenal and that has excited the club’s fanbase.

The 23-year-old would be a fine addition to an Arsenal midfield that already has the impressive Thomas Partey and Sun Sports curated a response of one of the club’s fans to the image.

The fan tweeted: “He’s house hunting for his brother/client. Welcome to Arsenal.”