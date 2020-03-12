Apart from Aubameyang, who else should Arsenal hang on to at all cost?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not the only Arsenal player that the club needs to keep a hold of.

Arsenal is keen to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the club’s captain enters the final year of his current deal with them.

He hasn’t committed to signing a new deal but the club has made it a priority to keep hold of him, he isn’t the only person the club should be trying to keep, in my opinion. Here are some other players I believe that they have to keep.

Bukayo Saka

Saka is currently negotiating a new deal with the Gunners and the youngster is expected to remain at the club.

However, Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly keen to sign him, if he gets a better offer from another side, I want Arsenal to match that and keep him on at all cost.

Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has been one of Arsenal’s most improved players under Mikel Arteta and I think that the Swiss Midfielder has to be kept.

Xhaka has turned the corner and I believe that Arteta can trust him to help build his new team next season.

Kieran Tierney

Tierney has struggled with injuries since he joined in the summer, but the Scotsman remains one of the most talented members of our team and he showed that in his few performances, I think Tierney will turn out to be a great buy in the next few years.

Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli has been one of the breakout stars of our season and I believe that it is only reasonable for the club to keep hold of him.

Many teams would want to get the forward if given the chance to and I believe that we have to do all we can to keep him.

An article from Jacob B