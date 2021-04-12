“Apart from Kieran Tierney, I’m looking to change three or four of them” Arsenal urged to revamp their defence

Paul Ince has singled out Kieran Tierney as the best of the bunch among Arsenal’s defenders in this campaign and says they need new players in that area of the team.

The Gunners have had a troubled season and their defence has been a problem spot for them.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struggling for form, goals have been hard to come by, but they have also conceded cheap goals throughout the campaign.

Tierney has continued to stand out at the back as the Scotsman goes about his defensive and attacking duties with minimal fuss.

His performance hasn’t gone unnoticed by Ince who said apart from him, Arsenal needs to revamp their defence.

He named Calum Chambers and Rob Holding as two players who are not of Champions League standard and need to be replaced if the Gunners are serious about a return to the top four.

The former Manchester United, Liverpool and England star told Premier League productions via the Metro: ‘I still think defensively they are poor.

‘If you look at the defence, apart from Kieran Tierney, I’m looking to change three or four of them.

‘No disrespect to Holding or Chambers or Luiz but if you want to go forward… you see where they are in the table.

‘This team should be competing for Champions League places so there’s four of five new players they need to bring in to that team.’

The Gunners added Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari in recent transfer windows and fans will expect more of the same type of transfers in the summer.