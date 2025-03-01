Apart from Kimmich other soon to be free players Arsenal should consider

Arsenal wants to add Joshua Kimmich to their squad for free at the end of this season, and the Gunners could make it happen. The idea of signing Kimmich on a free transfer has raised plenty of excitement, as the midfielder would bring a wealth of experience and skill to the team. His addition would be a huge boost for Arsenal’s midfield, but there are also several other stars they can potentially sign as free agents.

Leroy Sané, who also plays for Bayern Munich, would be a very experienced attacker for Arsenal. Sané has been a key player for Bayern for several seasons and has also played in the Premier League with Manchester City. His pace and ability to deliver in the final third could provide a vital boost to the Gunners’ attacking options.

Kevin De Bruyne is another player who would be a game-changer for Arsenal. The Manchester City star is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world. If De Bruyne does not extend his contract with City, Arsenal must seriously consider signing him. His vision, passing range, and leadership would be invaluable to Mikel Arteta’s side, helping Arsenal in their bid to challenge for titles.

Jonathan David is another player linked with a move to Arsenal. The striker, currently playing for Lille, will be a free agent at the end of the season. Given that Arsenal are looking to strengthen its attacking options, David’s ability to score goals and create chances would make him a strong addition to the team.

Virgil van Dijk is a player that many expect to leave Liverpool as they prepare for a fresh start. If Arsenal can secure the signature of the Dutchman, it could be the key to solidifying their defence. Van Dijk’s leadership, composure, and defensive skills could help Arsenal become one of the top teams in the Premier League once again.

Jonathan Tah, currently with Bayer Leverkusen, is another player Arsenal could target. The central defender has experience winning league titles, which could be crucial for Arsenal as they look to build a solid defensive unit. His experience could be vital for a team looking to challenge for major trophies.

Lastly, Ángel Gomes could be a fine alternative to Martin Odegaard, who has struggled to influence games in recent months. Gomes, who has shown plenty of promise at Lille, would provide creativity and flair in the attacking midfield role. His ability to unlock defences could offer Arsenal a fresh attacking dimension.

If Arsenal manage to sign any of these players, they will significantly improve their squad, providing a much-needed boost to their title ambitions. By strengthening in key areas, the Gunners will look to compete with the best and challenge for silverware in the coming seasons.