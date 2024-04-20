Arsenal’s April form for the last two seasons makes for grim reading

After the loss to Aston Villa, it is evident that our Gunners must maintain a high level of performance and win all their remaining fixtures to have a chance of winning the league, even if they depend on Manchester City dropping points.

Well, as we hope our Gunners can pick up all the remaining 18 points available to them, one interesting stat has emerged. Arsenal haven’t been at their best in April fixtures the last two seasons, and it seems history may be repeating itself from their last two games, the 2-0 loss to Villa and the 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Arsenal form in April:

2021/22:

Palace 3-0 Arsenal (L)

Arsenal 1-2 Brighton (L)

Southampton 1-0 Arsenal (L)

2022/23:

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal (D)

West Ham 2-2 Arsenal (D)

Arsenal 3-3 Southampton (D)

Man City 4-1 Arsenal (L)

By now, you must be looking at these results and saying, “April is not our month.”

That said, for this season, our April results thus far are as follows:

2023/24:

Arsenal 2-0 Luton (W)

Brighton 0-3 Arsenal (W)

Arsenal 2-2 Bayern (D)

Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa (L)

Bayern 1-0 Arsenal (L)

These last two losses may leave most Gooners worried. However, let’s hope the growth our Gunners have undergone this season can turn things around. Let’s hope that in the following fixtures, versus Wolves, versus Chelsea, and then versus Spurs, our Gunners can come out on top, claim all nine points, and shake off the notion that April isn’t our month.

Fingers crossed!

Sam P

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…